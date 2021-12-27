Falalo M Touray asks alkalolu who can’t work with president to resign as he gets coronated as New Chief of Kombo South

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

Falalo M Touray a one-time Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture, Director General of Department of Agriculture, Director Agriculture Extension Services has been coronated as new traditional chief of Kombo South Constituency on Saturday 25 December, 2021. The traditional coronation ceremony was held at his residence in Gunjur.

Chief Falalo M Touray is among the highly educated traditional chiefs in The Gambia. He has Master Degree in Agricultural Science from University of Reading U.K.

Speaking at the event, Falalo M Touray expressed gratitude to the president for appointing him as the chief of Kombo South.

“As citizens, we must come together to do what is right. Any Alkalo who cannot work with the sitting president the best thing is for the person to resign,” he said.

Lamin Sanneh Governor of West Coast Region said chiefs should work amicably to guard the interest of the country.

“I am calling on the Alkalolu (Village Heads) to work with the chief.Let’s come together as Gambians and work towards developing our country,” he said.

Buba Sanyang, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Lands who said the role of the Chiefs is very crucial advised the Chiefs to be very careful in the way they rule their constituencies.

“The most important part is that they work with a team which are the district authorities. It is important for the chiefs to understand that the Chieftaincy rule is very crucial in the country. They need to caution their village heads to be conscious of the documents that they authenticate and bring to the chief for endorsement,” he said.