Momodou Sabally says Supreme Court will cancel December 4 election

UDP commando Momodou Sabally has said it is his belief the Supreme Court will annul the December 4 election.

“What we yearn for is when the Supreme Court annuls the election, we will go back and have a new election and I believe this is what will happen and that’s also what is in the interest of this country,” Mr Sabally told UDP supporters in a new audio message.

UDP has yet to come to terms with its devastating defeat in the hands of President Adama Barrow in an election that is notorious for its bitter acrimony.

UDP rejected the election even before the final result was announced and has filed a petition at the Supreme Court complaining and alleging that President Barrow cheated his way to victory.

