Army will not take action against General Saul Badjie for desertion

The military will not take action against the returning runaway general Sulayman Badjie, unlike Generals Umpa Mendy and Ansumana Tamba who were arrested and tried for desertion.

General Badjie returned to the country over the weekend from Equatorial Guinea after years at the side of former President Yahya Jammeh.

He arrived back in the country along with other a dozen others most of them military officers.

Regarding the army taking action against the once powerful military leader, army spokesman Captain Malick Sanyang told The Fatu Network: “When you look at this one, their coming has been somewhat more protocol, such that they voluntarily requested to come back and they were obliged through the use of the necessary diplomatic channels.

“So having exhausted the diplomatic channels, you can see that they do not necessarily present, at face value, a particular kind of threat that would have advised you to react differently other than to extend humanitarian gesture bringing them back home.”

