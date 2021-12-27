‘Backway’: Gambians reportedly die in boat disaster as 28 migrants wash ashore Libya’s coast

- Advertisement -

Some Gambians are among scores who died in a migrant boat disaster over the weekend, according to reports.

AFP reported on Sunday Libya’s Red Crescent says the bodies of 28 Europe-bound migrants washed ashore in western Libya.

- Advertisement -

The bodies were found late Saturday in two separate locations in the coastal town of Khoms, the Red Crescent’s branch there said. Three other migrants were rescued. Search efforts continue for others.

The Red Crescent, a Muslim organization equivalent to the Red Cross, posted images purporting to show bodies floating in the Mediterranean Sea with its workers putting them in black burial bags.

The dead migrants likely drowned in recent shipwrecks off Libya. There has been a surge in crossings and attempted crossings from Libya as authorities accelerated their deadly crackdown on migrants in the capital of Tripoli.

Around 1,500 migrants have drowned in numerous boat mishaps and shipwrecks in the Central Mediterranean route this year, according to the U.N. migration agency.

- Advertisement -