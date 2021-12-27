PDOIS, All People’s Party and Alhaji Mamadi Kurang’s Youth of Change agree to support each other’s candidates in 2022 parliamentary election

PDOIS, All People’s Party and Youth for Change have agreed to a new deal that will see the three parties work together in the 2022 national assembly elections.

Gambians will choose their representatives in April 2022 and PDOIS, APP and Youth for Change have already gotten the ball rolling on their campaign strategy.

PDOIS is plotting to retain its four seats in parliament, namely Serrekunda, Banjul North, Wulli East and Wulli West.

PDOIS, APP and Youth for Change worked together in the December 4 presidential election and an agreement was on Monday unveiled at a press conference by leaders of the three parties.

The agreement document seen by The Fatu Network says the three parties will support each other’s candidates in constituencies where they are selected to contest.

Elsewhere in the two-page deal, all candidates who are not selected would fully participate in the campaign of the successful candidate.

