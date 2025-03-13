Ex-President Duterte’s Arrest: A New Chapter in the Philippines’ Controversial Legacy

By: The Fatu Network Editorial
Rodrigo Duterte, the former president of the Philippines, was arrested yesterday at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila and extradited to The Hague, marking a stunning downfall for the once-dominant leader. Now facing charges of crimes against humanity, he is accused of orchestrating a violent crackdown on drug-related crime that claimed an estimated 30,000 lives.
For years, Duterte defied international scrutiny, withdrawing the Philippines from the International Criminal Court (ICC) in 2019 and vowing never to be tried by a foreign tribunal. However, the ICC maintained jurisdiction over crimes committed while the country was still a member.
His arrest has deeply divided public opinion. While many see it as long-overdue justice for victims and their families, his supporters argue that it is a politically driven move against a leader who prioritized national security.
As Duterte awaits trial, the world watches. Will he finally be held accountable, or will his legacy of defiance persist—even behind bars?