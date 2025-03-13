Thursday, March 13, 2025

Ex-President Duterte’s Arrest: A New Chapter in the Philippines’ Controversial Legacy

58
Presidential frontrunner and Davao City Mayor Rodrigo Duterte gestures during a press conference after he cast his vote in Davao City, on the southern island of Mindanao on May 9, 2016. Voting was underway in the Philippines on May 9 to elect a new president, with anti-establishment firebrand Rodrigo Duterte the shock favourite after an incendiary campaign in which he vowed to butcher criminals. / AFP PHOTO / NOEL CELIS
- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Rodrigo Duterte, the former president of the Philippines, was arrested yesterday at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila and extradited to The Hague, marking a stunning downfall for the once-dominant leader. Now facing charges of crimes against humanity, he is accused of orchestrating a violent crackdown on drug-related crime that claimed an estimated 30,000 lives.

- Advertisement -

For years, Duterte defied international scrutiny, withdrawing the Philippines from the International Criminal Court (ICC) in 2019 and vowing never to be tried by a foreign tribunal. However, the ICC maintained jurisdiction over crimes committed while the country was still a member.

His arrest has deeply divided public opinion. While many see it as long-overdue justice for victims and their families, his supporters argue that it is a politically driven move against a leader who prioritized national security.

As Duterte awaits trial, the world watches. Will he finally be held accountable, or will his legacy of defiance persist—even behind bars?

Previous article
MoHERTs, MoBSE Launch Virtual Reality Program
Next article
The EU Is Introducing Stricter Deportation Policies In Response To Growing Public Discontent With Its Migration System

RELATED ARTICLES

[td_block_7 custom_title="Popular Posts" block_template_id="td_block_template_14" header_text_color="#222222" top_border_color="#f4f4f4" bottom_border_color="#444444" header_color="#f4f4f4" m6f_title_font_family="" f_header_font_weight="500" f_header_font_transform="uppercase" f_header_font_size="14" offset="20"]
Advertisement

2025 © The Fatu Network - Site by DigiTech Solutions

Reset password

Enter your email address and we will send you a link to change your password.

Get started with your account

to save your favourite homes and more

Sign up with email

Get started with your account

to save your favourite homes and more

By clicking the «SIGN UP» button you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
Powered by Estatik