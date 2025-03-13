Thursday, March 13, 2025

MoHERTs, MoBSE Launch Virtual Reality Program

44
- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (MoHERST) is revolutionizing the country’s education system with the launch of a pilot project named Virtual Reality under the theme: “Use of Emerging Educational Technologies for Effective Teaching & Quality Education.”

- Advertisement -

This initiative, launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) and Aventis Education, is being implemented by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO).

The program is designed to equip educators with the knowledge and skills necessary to leverage cutting-edge educational technologies, thereby enhancing teaching and learning experiences.

The official launch took place at the University of Education, where several speakers emphasized its importance in reshaping the country’s educational landscape.

Previous article
Chief Justice Orders Inquest into General Bora Colley’s Death in Custody
Next article
Ex-President Duterte’s Arrest: A New Chapter in the Philippines’ Controversial Legacy

RELATED ARTICLES

[td_block_7 custom_title="Popular Posts" block_template_id="td_block_template_14" header_text_color="#222222" top_border_color="#f4f4f4" bottom_border_color="#444444" header_color="#f4f4f4" m6f_title_font_family="" f_header_font_weight="500" f_header_font_transform="uppercase" f_header_font_size="14" offset="20"]
Advertisement

2025 © The Fatu Network - Site by DigiTech Solutions

Reset password

Enter your email address and we will send you a link to change your password.

Get started with your account

to save your favourite homes and more

Sign up with email

Get started with your account

to save your favourite homes and more

By clicking the «SIGN UP» button you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
Powered by Estatik