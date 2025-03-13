MoHERTs, MoBSE Launch Virtual Reality Program

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (MoHERST) is revolutionizing the country’s education system with the launch of a pilot project named Virtual Reality under the theme: “Use of Emerging Educational Technologies for Effective Teaching & Quality Education.”

This initiative, launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) and Aventis Education, is being implemented by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO).

The program is designed to equip educators with the knowledge and skills necessary to leverage cutting-edge educational technologies, thereby enhancing teaching and learning experiences.

The official launch took place at the University of Education, where several speakers emphasized its importance in reshaping the country’s educational landscape.