Chief Justice Orders Inquest into General Bora Colley’s Death in Custody

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The Chief Justice of The Gambia has ordered an inquest into the death of General Bora Colley, who died while in custody, according to a press release issued by the Judiciary on March 11, 2025.

Following an application from the Attorney General dated March 10, Principal Magistrate Dawda Phatty of the Bundung Magistrates’ Court has been appointed to conduct the investigation. “His Worship Dawda Phatty has been appointed to conduct an inquest into the death of General Bora Colley to establish the possible causes of death of the late General and submit his report to the Hon. Chief Justice upon completion of the inquest in a reasonable period of time,” the statement read. The inquest was ordered under Section 11(1)(a) of the Coroners Act.