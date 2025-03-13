Thursday, March 13, 2025

Dog Shoots Owner in Tennessee

77
By: The Fatu Network Editorial

In Memphis, Tennessee, a man named Jerald Kirkwood was accidentally shot by his one-year-old pit bull, Oreo, The Guardian reports.

According to police, Kirkwood and a woman were lying in bed with a firearm when Oreo jumped up, got his paw stuck in the trigger guard, and caused the gun to discharge. The bullet grazed Kirkwood’s left thigh, leaving him in non-critical condition.

The woman, who later spoke to Fox 13, described Oreo as “a playful dog” who “likes to jump around and stuff like that,” adding that the gun “just went off.” She also emphasized the importance of gun safety, saying, “Keep the safety on or use a trigger lock.” Police classified the incident as accidental, with no action taken against Oreo or his owner.

