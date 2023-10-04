EUCLID University Appoints Professor Momodou Mustapha Fanneh as New Vice Chancellor

- Advertisement -

On Friday 29th September 2023, EUCLID University Headquarters at Brusibi announced the Appointment of Prof. Momodou Mustafa Fanneh as the New Vice-Chancellor. Prof. Fanneh, before his appointment to his new job, was the Dean School of Business and Public Administration at The University of The Gambia.

EUCLID University is globally recognized for its commitment to higher education and sustainable development. The University Offers training, Master’s and Ph.D. courses online.

- Advertisement -

The Director of Communication at EUCLID University described Prof. Fanneh “as a scholar with an illustrious academic background and a vast array of experience in higher education administration. His dedication to scholarly excellence, innovative approaches to education, and a proven track record of leadership make him an ideal choice to steer the university into its next phase of growth and global impact”.

EUCLID’s International Faculty Coordinator and Oversight Council Chairman noted: “Prof. Fanneh’s vision for EUCLID, combined with his deep understanding of the nuances of international academia, makes him the perfect fit for this role. We are confident that under his leadership, EUCLID will continue to scale new heights and solidify its position as a beacon of academic excellence on the global stage.”

Prof. Mustapha Momodou Fanneh is a Gambian Scholar Trained in the United States of America and the United Kingdom. He obtained a Doctorate in Economics at Fordham University, New York, an MBA and MSc. in Economics and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Transportation Engineering. He was a Teaching Assistant and Senior Teaching Fellow at Fordham University and an Adjunct Professor at Rutgers, State University of New Jersey and Lehman College, New York.

He is a Professor of Economics. Until his Appointment, he was the Dean, School of Business and Public Administration (SBPA), University of The Gambia. He is a Senior Trainer and Research Associate at the Center for Policy Research and Strategic Studies (CepRass) and a Senior Researcher and Trainer at the Directorate of Research and Consultancy, University of The Gambia with more than 20 years of research experience. His main research interests are International Trade, Development Economics, Macroeconomics and Monetary Economics.

- Advertisement -

He worked as a Senior Transport Planner/Economist at the Department of State for Works, Communications and Information, The Gambia, 1996 – 2000. He wrote several papers amongst them the effects of the Structural Adjustment Program on poverty in Ivory Coast, Does the Mode of Financing the Budget Deficit Matter for Inflation? The Case of the Gambia and the effects of foreign direct investment (FDI) and free trade agreements (FTAs) on bilateral trade.

Professor Fanneh worked on multiple consultancies for UNFPA, WFP, ITC, United Purpose, Action Aid, Child Protection Alliance, MoTIE, MoHERST, GBoS and Paris 21, EU, NEA GEF, UNIDO, UNESCO, United Nations Statistics Division’s (UNSD) and One Sight USA.

Professor Fanneh initiated and oversees the numerous graduate and post-graduate programs in the School of Business and Public Administration at UTG. He served as a part-time Lecturer at the Management Development Institute (MDI) and a research supervisor at the West African Insurance Institute (WAII).

While serving as Dean, Dr. Fanneh had been an instrumental figure in the establishment of the SBPA staff association and University of The Gambia Faculty and Staff Association (UTGFSA), SBPA Tutorials Services, and the Center for Policy and Strategic Studies (CEPRASS), which offers trainings for government agencies, the private sector and also conducts research nationally and internationally.

- Advertisement -

Prof. Fanneh served as Chairman, UTG-UNDP graduate Scheme, Chairman Development of the UTG Strategic Plan 2021-2025, Chairman, Bakau New Town Ward Development Committee, Co-Founder Peace Network, Co-Founder of Scholarship for Disadvantaged Students, Founder of FKF Center for Policy Research and Consultancy. Board Member CMAP-CPP Academic Advisory Board, African Economic Research Consortium (AERC), KENYA and Chairman, Gambia Tourism and Hospitality Institute (GTHI) and Graduate School Board Member.

Professor Fanneh is a Member for Transformation of Management Development Institute (MDI) to a Degree Awarding Civil Service Institution, Member for Sustainable Financing of Higher Education in The Gambia, Member for Development of National Research Policy, UTG Center of Excellence in Entrepreneurship, Senate Curriculum Committee, UTG Teaching and Learning Committee, MSME Policy Implementation Committee, MoTIE, Member of UTG Appointments and Promotion Committee (A&PC), Member of University of the Gambia Contracts Committee, Member of UTG Staff Training and Development Committee.

Finally, Prof. Fanneh has made a major impact at the (national) University of The Gambia, leading the development of new programs and training a new generation of economic and political leaders for the country. His dedication to fostering a diverse and inclusive academic environment aligns perfectly with EUCLID’s core values and mission.

EUCLID looks forward to the dynamic and visionary leadership that Prof. Fanneh will bring to the role of Vice-Chancellor. As the university continues to expand its international partnerships and strengthen its academic offerings, Prof. Fanneh’s expertise will undoubtedly be invaluable.