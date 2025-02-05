Envy Night Club Ambush: Paulo Djabi Hit with Fresh Charges

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

In one of the largest drug-related cases in The Gambia, Paulo Djabi, an alleged drug dealer, is facing fresh charges as the State expands its case against him.

Djabi, now charged with 21 counts, including multiple money laundering offenses, is accused of using illicit funds between 2021 and 2023 to purchase 13 vehicles, three motorbikes, and a jet ski. His arrest followed a high-stakes ambush at Envy Night Club, where officers allegedly found drugs in his possession.

Further investigations led to searches at his home and apartment, uncovering more suspected substances. With military officers testifying about his links to an international drug network, the trial continues on March 3, 2025.