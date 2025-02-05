Jawara Says GACH’s Basalt Importation Reduces Skyrocketing Costs

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Dr. Abubacarr Jawara, CEO of Gambia, Africa, China Holding (GACH), has highlighted how his involvement in basalt importation has played a crucial role in lowering the price of basalt in The Gambia.

Speaking during President Barrow’s visit to GACH’s basalt depot in Banjul, Jawara noted that before his company’s intervention, Gambians struggled to access basalt at affordable prices due to reliance on imports from Senegal.

“For far too long, Gambians have struggled to get basalt at a reasonable price. All our basalt was imported from Senegal, and sometimes it was challenging,” he said.

Commenting on his motivation for venturing into basalt importation, Jawara said, “I want Gambians to get basalt easily and at an affordable price.”

Jawara explained that GACH now imports basalt directly from Ivory Coast via the coast, bypassing Senegal and avoiding additional fees, which has significantly reduced costs.

“Before, it was difficult for us to get basalt, but those days are gone. GACH has addressed that,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of making basalt more accessible, especially for ongoing construction projects in the country.

His company’s efforts, he said, have helped ensure that Gambians can now obtain basalt locally, saving both time and money.

Furthermore, Jawara praised President Barrow’s administration for fostering an environment that supports private investment, making such ventures possible and beneficial for national development.