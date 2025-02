During a FOGECA economic forum, Senegalese businessman Bougane Guèye announced a $25 million investment plan in The Gambia, spanning media, technology, and agribusiness sectors. The meeting with President Barrow follows Guèye’s business model previously implemented in Côte d’Ivoire through his subsidiaries. This development comes as Guèye maintains a lower political profile following Senegal’s 2024 elections.