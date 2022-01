- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The National Team of The Gambia known as the Gallant Scorpions has set a record in Cameroon as they defeated Mauritania 1-0 in their median appearance in the 2021 African Cup of Nations.

Gambian Midfielder Ablie Jallow gave the Scorpions the lead barely ten minutes after kick-off. Jubilant crowds danced and sang songs of adoration for the team

The early goal from Ablie Jallow helped the Scorpions earn three points in their median encounter