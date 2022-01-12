New York Fire: Citizens’ Alliance Expresses its Condolences to the Bereaved Families

- Advertisement -

Citizens Alliance (CA) Party in The Gambia has expressed its condolence to the bereaved families of victims of the New York fire disaster

In a statement on Wednesday, the party notes that with shock and sadness it received news of the fire incident that occurred in The Bronx, New York, USA, on 9th January 2022, an incident that claimed many lives, including Gambians while leaving many with excruciating injuries. This the party says is an irreparable loss to Gambians both at home and in the Diaspora, particularly to the bereaved families.

“On behalf of the party’s National Executive and the entire membership, we wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the entire Gambian populace for this tragic loss.

We pray that God, The Almighty, have mercy on the departed and rest their souls in Jannah. We also pray that God grants their family members the faith and strength to bear the loss and to breeze through these trying times. To those in the hospitals battling for their lives, we pray for healing mercies for them,” the party statement read.