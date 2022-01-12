Germany Sets New Record for Daily COVID-19 Cases

0
- Advertisement -

Germany on Wednesday reported a record-breaking 80,430 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily case count for the country since the start of the pandemic. The previous daily record was set on Nov. 26 with over 76,000 cases, according to Reuters

The seven-day case rate in the European nation was also up to 407.5 per 100,000 people on Wednesday compared to 387.9 on Tuesday, Reuters added.

- Advertisement -

Just under 75 percent of Germany’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a lesser rate than some other parts of Europe, the news service added.

Last month, Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that the country would move to limit private gatherings to 10 people and close large events like soccer games to spectators in order to combat a spike in COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.

Throughout all of Europe, the World Health Organization has said that over half of Europe’s population may be infected with omicron, which was first detected in South Africa at the end of last year, in the upcoming weeks.

“At this rate, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation forecasts that more than 50 percent of the population in the region will be infected with omicron in the next six to eight weeks,” the regional director for WHO in Europe, Hans Kluge, said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Previous articleWith D12Million In Limbo at KMC: Commission of Inquiry Begins

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions