With D12Million In Limbo at KMC: Commission of Inquiry Begins

0
KMC Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda
- Advertisement -

By Yerro Mballow

A five-member commission of inquiry has been constituted and sworn in by the Local Government Minister on Tuesday, 11th January 2021 to look into the allegations of fraud and malpractice at the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC). 

- Advertisement -

It can be recalled that a team of inspectors and auditors from the internal audit department was set up to look into the serious allegations by the mayor of KMC and the counter allegations by the CEO of the said council of the malpractices and fraud amounting to 12 million dalasis. 

The newly set up commission of inquiry will look into all the matters surrounding this allegation and come up with recommendations according to the Minister of Local Government Musa Drammeh. 

The commission is chaired by Chief Magistrate Omar Cham, assisted by Momodou YM. Sallah and Mam Sait Jallow. 

The commission also appointed a secretary and the Justice Ministry will support the commission with a lead counsel and other technical support staff. The commission will also have backup security personnel from the inspector general of police.

- Advertisement -

The commission is mandated with the powers to investigate the circumstances surrounding the loan facility given by AGIB bank to the staff welfare Association of the KMC in the sum of 12 million dalasis.

The commission will further identify the persons and group of people involved directly or indirectly in securing the loan, Minister Drammeh revealed. 

He disclosed that the commission shall complete its findings within three months from the date of its establishment and submit its report. Meanwhile, senior state counsel, Momodou D. Mballow at the Ministry of Justice is appointed as the lead counsel for the commission.

The composition and terms of reference of the commission were published in the Gambia Gazette No.58, Vol. 138 as of 31st December 2021 in accordance with the law

Previous articleProminent Senator Assassinated In AFCON 2021 Host Nation Cameroon

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions