With D12Million In Limbo at KMC: Commission of Inquiry Begins

By Yerro Mballow

A five-member commission of inquiry has been constituted and sworn in by the Local Government Minister on Tuesday, 11th January 2021 to look into the allegations of fraud and malpractice at the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC).

It can be recalled that a team of inspectors and auditors from the internal audit department was set up to look into the serious allegations by the mayor of KMC and the counter allegations by the CEO of the said council of the malpractices and fraud amounting to 12 million dalasis.

The newly set up commission of inquiry will look into all the matters surrounding this allegation and come up with recommendations according to the Minister of Local Government Musa Drammeh.

The commission is chaired by Chief Magistrate Omar Cham, assisted by Momodou YM. Sallah and Mam Sait Jallow.

The commission also appointed a secretary and the Justice Ministry will support the commission with a lead counsel and other technical support staff. The commission will also have backup security personnel from the inspector general of police.

The commission is mandated with the powers to investigate the circumstances surrounding the loan facility given by AGIB bank to the staff welfare Association of the KMC in the sum of 12 million dalasis.

The commission will further identify the persons and group of people involved directly or indirectly in securing the loan, Minister Drammeh revealed.

He disclosed that the commission shall complete its findings within three months from the date of its establishment and submit its report. Meanwhile, senior state counsel, Momodou D. Mballow at the Ministry of Justice is appointed as the lead counsel for the commission.

The composition and terms of reference of the commission were published in the Gambia Gazette No.58, Vol. 138 as of 31st December 2021 in accordance with the law