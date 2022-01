- Advertisement -

By: Yerro Mballow

Ahead of upcoming indoor competitions courtesy of the Senegalese Athletics Association one of Gambia’s finest female athletes and winner of the national award in the 200m Gina Bass has started training in Dakar Senegal.

Gina has been provided with support by the director of the Senegalese Athletics Association to enable her to participate fully in the incoming indoor competition.

Gina has expressed gratitude for the gesture.