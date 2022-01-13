Gambia Ports Authority Extends Community Outreach Support to Gambia Volleyball Federation.

- Advertisement -

By: Yerro Mballow

As part of its Community Outreach Support the Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) has donated 36 pairs of tracksuits to the Gambia Volleyball Federation ahead of the commencement of the sub-regional volleyball tournament slated for Saturday 15th January 2022 in Banjul.

Handing over the donated items, Sunkaru Jarju Acting Director, Department of Corporate Services and Business Development assured the GPA’s commitment to the promotion of sports in the country and maintained that the donation is in line with GPA’s community services.

Receiving the items, Alagie Ceesay, Technical Director of the Gambia Volleyball Federation expressed gratitude for the donation given by the GPA. He assured them that the donated items will be put into good use.