Could “Emergency” Meeting in Saudi Signal Failing Negotiations Between Israel and Hamas? What Role Could Senegal Play?

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye departed Dakar this morning for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he will attend the Extraordinary Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on November 11.

The summit, which many are calling an “emergency” meeting, will focus on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict and the situation in Lebanon.

This comes amid growing tensions, with Qatar recently suspending its role as a mediator in the Israel-Hamas talks, citing a lack of good-faith negotiations from both sides, according to CNN.