Gambia Armed Forces Honor Fallen Heroes in 2024 Remembrance Day Ceremony at McCarthy Square

The Gambia Armed Forces commemorated Remembrance Day on November 10, at McCarthy Square in Banjul, with Vice President Muhammed BS Jallow presiding on behalf of President Adama Barrow.

The event honored fallen soldiers with a Guard of Honour, a match-past by the Gambia National Army, Navy, and Republican National Guard, and included members of the Gambia Legion, Boy Scouts, and Girl Guides.

Highlights included the piling of drums, religious prayers, and wreath-laying to remember those who sacrificed their lives in wars abroad and for peace.

High-ranking officials and members of the diplomatic corps attended, marking the solemn occasion with tributes and military music.