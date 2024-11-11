What Spain and Gambia Clarify Regarding the Circular Migration Recruitment Program

- Advertisement -

The Spanish Diplomatic Antenna in Banjul and The Gambia Government have issued clarifications regarding the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Circular Migration signed between The Gambia and Spain on August 28, 2024. These statements aim to prevent public confusion and unauthorized recruitment practices.

The Spanish Diplomatic Antenna expressed concern over certain media reports suggesting that private agencies had received licenses to recruit workers for the Spanish program. The note highlighted that such reports conflict with the MoU’s guidelines, specifically Article 3, which mandates that “the signatory Ministerial Department of The Gambia will carry out a system of pre-selection of candidates under the control of the public authority… through the Network of Employment Services.” Additionally, the Antenna cautioned against agencies charging fees for recruitment, stating that “some private agencies (ex: Help Them In The Gambia) are allegedly charging up to D50,000 for recruitment for the Spanish program.”

In response, Ebrima G. Sankareh, The Gambia Government Spokesperson, reiterated that “no Private Recruitment Agency is licensed to recruit workers for deployment to the Kingdom of Spain,” and warned the public against engaging with such agencies for employment opportunities in Spain. Sankareh further noted that the “Public Employment Services Unit of the Department of Labour… has been designated as the competent authority to coordinate and facilitate the recruitment process under the MoU.”

The government also clarified that a recent letter mistakenly referred to the Spanish program when it should have addressed manpower agreements with Saudi Arabia. Sankareh expressed regret, stating, “the inclusion of the MoU on the Spanish Circular Migration Programme, signed by the Government of The Gambia and the Kingdom of Spain… was unintentional, and we extend our profound apologies to the public for the inconvenience this error may have caused.”

The Ministry emphasized that only the following agencies are authorized for recruitment under the Saudi agreement, free of charge: Outsource Recruitment Agency, Mbaye Consultancy Agency, Gamjobs Recruitment Agency, Tokey Recruitment Agency, and Cruise Ship The Gambia. Sankareh reiterated, “The Public is further advised that there is No Cost attached to the recruitment processes.”

These statements aim to ensure that Gambian citizens receive accurate information and are protected from unauthorized or exploitative recruitment practices.