Senegal’s Prosecutor Declares Minister Moustapha Ba’s Death ‘Not Natural’

The Public Prosecutor’s office of Senegal has announced that former Finance Minister Moustapha Ba’s death was not due to natural causes, with autopsy findings revealing suspicious elements, as reported by Seneweb. According to a press release from the Parquet du Procureur de la République (Prosecutor’s Office), the autopsy results indicate that the death was not natural, and further investigative actions are required. As a result, the arrangements for the removal and burial of his body have been postponed.

Moustapha Ba served as Minister of Finance and Budget under President Macky Sall’s administration from September 2022 until his recent passing on November 5, 2024. He worked closely with Prime Minister Amadou Ba and was recognized for his significant role in managing Senegal’s fiscal policies.

The full press release issued by the Prosecutor’s office reads:

“The results of the autopsy ordered to determine the causes of death of Minister Mamadou Moustapha Ba revealed several elements which are likely to attest that the death was not natural. For the purposes of investigations which require additional investigative actions, the formalities relating to the procedure for removing the body and burial are postponed to a later date.”

(Fait au Parquet, November 10, 2024). This investigation continues as authorities seek to determine the full circumstances surrounding his death.