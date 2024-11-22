Climate Action and Literacy Drive at Kanifing School

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

The Foundation for Climate Action and Literacy, in collaboration with GreenUp Gambia, Support Your Own Gambian Foundation, and Jollof Mentorship, visited Kanifing East Upper and Senior Secondary School to engage students in discussions on environmental sustainability and the importance of developing a passion for reading and writing.

Earlier this week, the Foundation, along with its partners, hosted an outreach event aimed at inspiring students to address two critical issues: environmental protection and the promotion of literacy. The initiative sought to equip students with the knowledge and tools necessary to become proactive agents of change in their communities.

The event commenced with impactful discussions highlighting the importance of reducing waste and adopting sustainable lifestyles. Speakers emphasized the urgent need for young people to take responsibility for protecting the environment. They outlined simple practices, such as using reusable materials, recycling, and minimizing plastic waste. Students were encouraged to adopt these greener habits not only in school but also at home, where their actions could directly influence their families and communities.

During the event, it was announced that five schools would be recognized for their exceptional efforts in reducing daily waste. These schools were selected based on innovative approaches to waste management, including recycling, composting, and the use of sustainable materials. The Foundation hopes these schools will serve as role models, inspiring others to prioritize environmental sustainability.

In addition to environmental education, the initiative emphasized fostering a love of reading and writing. To enhance literacy, the Foundation donated four copies of Scales of Vengeance and Tears of Darkness to the school’s library. These books aim to inspire students to read and develop a deeper understanding of the world through literature. The Foundation strongly believes that reading is key to personal and academic growth, and this donation is part of its broader effort to promote literary excellence in schools across The Gambia.

To further motivate the students, the Foundation donated a passion fruit tree to the school, symbolizing growth and sustainability. This gesture served as a tangible reminder of the importance of nurturing both the environment and the minds of future leaders. The school community will be tasked with caring for the tree, reinforcing the message that small actions can yield long-lasting positive changes.

The event was deemed a success, as it not only raised awareness about environmental sustainability and literacy but also created a platform for students to engage in open and meaningful discussions. The Foundation plans to replicate this initiative in other schools, aiming to transform each one into a cleaner, greener space while fostering a love for reading.

Through this initiative, the Foundation for Climate Action and Literacy hopes to inspire a generation of young people who are environmentally conscious, literate, and motivated to make a difference in their communities. By empowering students to protect the environment and develop a passion for education, the Foundation is investing in the future.