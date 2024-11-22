Gambia Immigration Department Vows to Prosecute Seven Perpetrators, Incl. Migrant Boat Captains

- Advertisement -

By Mama A. Touray

At a press briefing held yesterday in Tanji, the Gambia Immigration Department, through its Public Relations Officer, Siman Lowe, vowed to prosecute seven suspected perpetrators, including migrant boat captains intercepted in Barra.

- Advertisement -

According to Siman Lowe, the boat was intercepted on November 20, 2024, after an intelligence officer in Senegal informed them of a vessel suspected to be used for irregular migration.

“On the 20th, precisely yesterday, we had an interception of a particular boat believed to be used for irregular migration. This was after we received intelligence from a police officer in Senegal. This particular boat was already designed and intended to be used for irregular migration, but the officers we had at Barra took it upon themselves to intercept it,” he told the press.

Lowe continued: “This boat was intercepted along with 150 liters of fuel, one engine, and the vessel itself. Among these items, we also discovered seven individuals involved in this activity, including the boat agent and the captain of the boat.”

“We are going to ensure that we make every effort to prosecute these individuals for participating in this irregular migration route,” he said.

- Advertisement -

In another development, Lowe informed the media that on November 18, 2024, 11 migrants were intercepted in Kartong.

“Among the would-be migrants in Kartong, nine were male and two were female. This group also included two minors. These migrants were intercepted along with a boat in the Kartong area,” he added.