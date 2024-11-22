Surge in Gambian Passport Applications: Young Citizens Seek Jobs Elsewhere Amid Economic Struggles

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

In the heart of the Immigration headquarters in Banjul lies a visible sense of urgency surrounding a seemingly ordinary book: the Gambian passport. Increasingly viewed as the key to better opportunities, this small, green booklet has emerged as the hottest commodity in town in recent times, driven by a wave of circular migration patterns towards Spain and burgeoning employment prospects in the Saudi Arabian job market.

Since the announcement of the Gambia-Spanish circular migration bilateral agreement, as well as agreements with Saudi Arabia and Qatar, there has been a dramatic uptick in the number of young Gambians seeking passports. The combination of desperation and ambition has propelled many towards new horizons. With the appeal of seasonal work in Spain and the lure of jobs in Saudi Arabia, obtaining a passport has become a pressing priority for many young Gambians. This surge has stunned officials within the Immigration Department, who have seen a significant spike in passport applications and rising demand.

On Thursday morning, The Fatu Network visited the bustling street near the Immigration Department, located along the Gambia Police Force headquarters, and gathered insights as to why many young Gambians are seeking passports.

Bakary Badjie from Brikama said the high unemployment rate among young people, the current economic status of the country, and family pressure propelled him to apply for a passport in hopes of being selected for the Spanish or Saudi opportunity.

“The country is hard, and I’ve been sitting down for a while. This link might present an opportunity to uplift my life, but getting a passport has been very difficult. However, I am hopeful,” he outlined.

Alieu Sowe, a native of Nuimi Mamuda, is a first-time applicant for a Gambian passport. Alieu lamented that he is applying in hopes of being one of the lucky few selected.

“We are just applying to get a chance, but we don’t know whether we will qualify or not. We are just trying to apply for a passport to get an opportunity,” he said.

Sowe, a young farmer and contractor in the construction sector, stressed that he envisions enhancing his farming and construction skills through this opportunity to boost his economic status.

Mamadou Cham is another young man in pursuit of a passport. However, Mamadou asserts that, as a citizen, one should endeavor to have all documents readily available in case any opportunity arises.

“Every citizen should have their documents in order, so one should make sure your documents are readily available in case of any emergency, especially a travel opportunity,” he said.

As passport applications surge, the Immigration Department grapples with a backlog, struggling to meet the rising demand. The outpouring of applications highlights not only an increasing desire for migration but also the deep-seated socio-economic challenges that drive this quest for greener pastures. For many young Gambians, the passport is more than a travel document; it represents hope, opportunity, and a chance to rewrite their narratives.