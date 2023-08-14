Monday, August 14, 2023

Brikama market women vendors decry low sales due to stagnant rainwater

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Scores of women vendors in the Brikama market have complained about slow sales due to stagnant rainwater, despite the Brikama Area Council’s recent support in draining water from the market.

Due to stagnant water during rainy seasons, vegetables and food sold by vendors at the Brikama market have raised health concerns. Women vendors, who rely on sales to support their families, have been affected.

Fatou Fofana, a 57-year-old cassava seller in Brikama market, expressed that the stagnant water around her stall has negatively impacted her business. She acknowledged that the stagnant water is unhealthy, but she has no other place to sell her products.

“This water here has impacted my business. Whenever it rains, it alters my business. Most of the time, I will not even get half of my normal income. Some customers will prefer others because where I sell, the place is full of stagnant water and that is not healthy for me and even the cassava that I sell,” Mrs. Fofana told The Fatu Network.

She added that she depends on cassava selling to take care of family affairs.

Fatou Drammeh, who lives in Farato, goes to the Brikama market at the break of dawn every day to sell bitter tomatoes. She has a place just near the bus stop at the entrance of the Brikama market around the fish market.

According to her, stagnant rainwater mixed with dirty water from the fish market attracted ants, which harmed their businesses last year.

Despite complaining of low sales due to stagnant rainwater, she said the market has received help from the Brikama Area Council which sporadically sends trucks to drain the water.

“Our business is not working. You see these waters; they are preventing customers from coming to buy from us. This is a challenge, but this year is better because the Area Council comes time to time to drain the water.

“But still, you can see the water. Nobody is coming to buy from me,” she lamented.

Mrs. Drammeh further explained that she has no other place to go and sell, so she has to sit in that stagnant water and try her luck.

Binta Ceesay, a vendor who sells onions and garlic, called on the Brikama Area Council to double their efforts in helping them fix the market because they pay tax (duty) every day to the council.

The Fatu Network attempted to contact the market manager of Brikama Area Council for comments, but he was unavailable at the time.

