Mc Cham Jr Says ECOWAS Is Losing Respect, Urges Them to Prioritize Addressing Roots Causes of Coups

By: Dawda Baldeh

With the emergence of threats and counter-threat between the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the junta in Niger since the coup took place last month, Momodou Mc Cham Junior, Nominated Councillor for Kanifing Municipality, has stated that the West African bloc has begun losing respect from member states, saying that the bloc should instead focus on addressing the root causes of coups.

Cham questioned the bloc’s motives behind threatening to intervene militarily in Niger if the junta refuses to reinstate the ousted President Mohammad Bazoum: “Why Niger? Mali, Guinea Conakry, and Burkina Faso all had coups but no military action was taken by the bloc. Are they having any hidden interests?” Mc Cham put forward. “ECOWAS is losing the respect of its members. They should focus on addressing the root causes of coups, which includes term limits, corruption, and abuse of power.”

Cham also claims that many people are angry with ECOWAS for their failure to address other relevant issues, citing the recent political tension in Senegal as an example. “What has ECOWAS done,” he said, “what statement did they issue?” Cham then underscores that he wants peace to be restored in Niger, claiming that dialogue is better than military intervention.

Reports indicate that the Junta has threatened to end the life of ousted President Bazoum if ECOWAS intervenes militarily. Mc Cham therefore notes that the situation in Niger is scary, and that The Gambia could play a key role because of our important position in the region.

Cham points to the fact that Ousman Sowe, Director of State Intelligence Service (SIS), is also the chair of the Regional Intelligence Services (RIS). He further notes that Dr. Omar Touray is the President of the ECOWAS Commission. These, he noted, could help the country influence ECOWAS’s decision in ensuring a peaceful mediation in Niger.

“An attack on Niger will destabilize the sub-region because many innocent lives will be lost while thousands will be exiled,” Cham exclaimed. “We have seen what is happening in Senegal. Over one thousand (1,000) individuals, including their party leader, are imprisoned. What role did ECOWAS play in Senegal?” he continued.

The politician (Cham) stresses that leaders must respect their citizens, who elected and entrusted them with their elected positions, by addressing corruption and abuse of power.