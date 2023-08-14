Monday, August 14, 2023

Neymar Transfer Update: Al-Hilal and Paris St-Germain Agree on Deal for Brazil Forward

By: Seringe ST Touray

Just moments ago, it became known that Paris St-Germain agreed to sell 31-year old Neymar Jr to Al-Hilal at the Saudi Pro League for a sum of EUR 90 million. This comes after a post sent out two days ago by Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, which at the time stated that “Al-Hilal have presented an important proposal to Neymar Jr,” and describing the proposal as a “huge bid.”

Today, Romano shared an update signaling that a deal between the Saudi and French clubs have been reached: “Al-Hilal are preparing formal documents to be checked on Monday in order to get the Neymar Jr deal Done.” Romano added that “the player already approved the two year contract move” from PSG.

The French club secured Neymar Jr back in 2017 on a record EUR 222 million. The forward went on to make 173 appearances, and helping the French club win 13 trophies, including five League 1 titles, despite been hampered by a number of injuries.

