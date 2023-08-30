BREAKING: Fortune right-back Bakary Jawara joins Slovakian Side PK Pohronie

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Fortune Football Club’s right-back, Bakary Jawara has joined Slovakian club PK Pohronie on a one-year loan deal from the Farato-based club with an option to buy.

Jawara, who played for the Gambia youth teams in all categories, including the recent FIFA Under 20 World Cup in Argentina, is the fourth player from the Gambian First Division team Fortune Football Club this year to move European league.

The President of Fortune Football Club, Mr. Assan S. Ndure, after seeing off another of his players to Europe, expressed delight and noted that the club is delighted to have seen this deal through.

He described Bakary as an ambitious and hardworking player who has the potential to become one of the country’s best right-backs.

“Nothing delights me so much as a club president more than seeing my players leaving for professional contracts in Europe. As a club, we have been giving much preference to helping these players accomplish their dreams of becoming professional footballers.

“Bakary is a player with a vast talent. He has the potential of becoming one of the best right-backs in the country. We hope this move will be the beginning of brighter days for him,” Assan said.

Bakary Jawara joined Fortune Football Club at a young age and has since played in every youth category for the Gambia.

He was among the few players who played every game for the Gambia national U20 team in the recent FIFA World Cup in Argentina.

PK Pohronie is a football club playing in the Slovakian national league.

Bakary, young but with a huge international experience, is expected to help the team in registering success this season.