MC Cham Jr. Establishes Committee to Address Business Challenges in Kanifing Municipality

By: Dawda Baldeh

Momodou Mc Cham Junior, the newly appointed councilor for Business and Tailoring in Kanifing Municipality, has taken the initiative to establish a committee aimed at addressing challenges and devising strategies to facilitate smoother business operations within the municipality.

Cham, who was sworn in last month, believes that the establishment of this committee will significantly contribute to resolving issues faced by businesses and tailors in the area.

“As the newly nominated KMC Councilor for Business and Tailoring, I have established a committee and we’re excited to have our first meeting today. The committee comprise of dedicated personnels with verse understanding of the business and tailoring sector,” he announced.

He further elaborated that the committee’s dedication is geared towards enhancing service delivery to the residents of Kanifing Municipality.

Cham’s nomination to represent Business and Tailoring in the municipality was made by Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda of Kanifing Municipality.