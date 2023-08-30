Coup Unfolds in Gabon: Military Takes Control

- Advertisement -

By: Alagie Cherno Suwareh

Senior military officials in Gabon have just announced that they have assumed control of the country in what is another Coup D’etat. In doing so, the military denounced the recent election results as fraudulent, while also announcing the dissolution of all the institutions of the country. This coup comes in response to the electoral commission’s proclamation, just five days prior, of the victory of the incumbent, Ali Bongo Ondimba, in the general elections.

Securing 64.27% of the votes, Bongo had obtained a sufficient mandate to extend his fourteen-year rule and embark on his third presidential term. This event highlights a concerning surge in coup attempts within African nations, particularly those belonging to the Francophone community.

According to Aljazeera’s reporter, Ahmed Idris, “The common thread of all these coups in West Africa and Central Africa that we have seen over the past few years is basically economic stagnation, corruption and insecurity.”

While the African Union (AU) has so far refrained from issuing an official statement, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, advised the insurrectionists to ensure President Bongo’s personal safety and uphold national peace and stability. Wang Wenbin’s words underscore the international concern for President Bongo’s security during these uncertain times. (Source: Al Jazeera)

Stay tuned as we provide updates on the unfolding situation in Gabon.