Friday, July 4, 2025

IGP Presides Over Foundation Stone Laying for Five New Model Police Stations

Written by: Alieu Jallow

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Seedy Mucktarr Touray presided over the foundation stone laying ceremony for five new model police stations today, marking a significant milestone in The Gambia’s ongoing security sector reform process.

The stations will be constructed in Basse, Farafenni, Soma, Makama Sirreh, and Brikama under the EU-German Cooperation framework through the “Gambia Police Force Reform Project,” implemented by GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit).

This project represents part of a broader initiative by the Government of The Gambia, supported by international partners, to rebuild the country’s security institutions following years of structural challenges. The five model stations are designed to incorporate modern features including gender-sensitive facilities, interview rooms, public complaint desks, and accessibility provisions for persons with disabilities.

Additional details to follow.

