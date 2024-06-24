Binta Cisse: A Future Biomedical Engineer Advocating for STEM and National Development

- Advertisement -

By: Kodou Jeng Gaye

In November 2023, I had a discussion with Binta Cisse, the Girls in STEM president at Marina International. During our conversation, Binta expressed her desire to study Biomedical Engineering and shared her concerns about climate change. I strongly believe she has the capacity to excel in this field.

In December 2023, Binta participated in a panel discussion alongside students from other senior secondary schools. She demonstrated a strong interest in STEM and emphasized how STEM education can drive national development. At the STEMATHON event, Binta represented her school, where her team designed a walking stick with a sensor. During her presentation, Binta explained her vision for beggars on the streets to use these sensored walking sticks, allowing the younger ones who accompany them to return to school. This showed her deep concern for the younger generation on the streets and her belief that they can contribute to national development if given the opportunity.

I was honored to be invited to Binta’s graduation. Due to her dedication to leading other students on the right path, Women in STEM (WiSTEM) decided to appreciate her efforts by awarding her a certificate of appreciation for her incredible work. It came as no surprise when Binta graduated with honors in her IGCSE exams.

On behalf of the executive team and members of WiSTEM, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to her and all the young girls who graduated yesterday with honors. WiSTEM will continue to guide these young girls and provide career guidance.

Kodou Jeng Gaye

President and Founder

Women in STEM Gambia