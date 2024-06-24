Yahya Jammeh’s Journey: From Presidency to Exile

- Advertisement -

By: Michaella Faith Wright

In an exclusive interview with The Atlantic, former Gambian president Yahya Jammeh opened up about his life in exile, his relationship with former Senegalese president Macky Sall, and his continued influence in Gambian politics. The interview sheds light on Jammeh’s life since he left office and the political dynamics in the region.

Since stepping down from power in 2017, Yahya Jammeh has been living in exile in Equatorial Guinea. Despite the change in his circumstances, Jammeh insists that he has maintained a low profile, refraining from interfering in Gambian affairs. “I have respected the accord signed between myself, ECOWAS, and other organizations,” Jammeh revealed. “However, those bodies have not always upheld their end of the agreement.”

One of the intriguing revelations from the interview is Jammeh’s continued connection to Gambian politics through his party, the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC). Jammeh recounted that before the last Gambian election, a delegation visited him in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, seeking his party’s support for President Adama Barrow’s bid for a second term. Jammeh advised that the decision should be made by the current APRC leadership in Banjul.

“The man at the head of Jammeh’s party, Fabakary Tombong Jatta, is now the Speaker of the Gambia National Assembly,” Jammeh noted. This suggests that Jammeh still has some influence and possibly maintains contacts with Barrow.

The interview also delves into the regional political landscape, particularly the relationship between Jammeh, Barrow, and Senegal. According to Jammeh, Barrow’s political and security reliance on Senegal played a significant role in his administration. “Barrow’s key security protection has been in the hands of Senegalese forces,” Jammeh explained. “With former Senegalese president Macky Sall no longer in power, Barrow’s position is more precarious.”

Jammeh highlighted that the new Senegalese president, Diomaye Faye, could decide to withdraw the Senegalese troops, further destabilizing Barrow’s administration. This development could influence Barrow’s decision on whether to seek another term.

Yahya Jammeh’s interview with The Atlantic offers a rare glimpse into the life of a former leader in exile and the intricate web of political relationships in West Africa. Despite his distance from The Gambia, Jammeh’s influence persists, and his insights provide valuable context for understanding the region’s evolving political landscape.