‘Betting is Destroying Our Future’: Young Professionals Take a Stand Against the Rise of Sports Betting in The Gambia

By: Michaella Faith Wright

Sports betting is rapidly gaining traction among Gambian youths, fueled by the easy accessibility of betting centers and online platforms. While many see it as a means of making quick money, concerns are growing over its negative impact, including financial loss, social issues, and a decline in work ethic among young people.

Ebrima Mbaye, a student and journalist working for a popular Gambian news outlet, highlighted the increasing trend of sports betting in The Gambia, attributing it to widespread mobile internet access and unemployment. “Many young people are drawn to the idea of making quick money, but the consequences can be devastating,” he said.

Adama Sanneh, also a student and journalist, echoed similar concerns, stating that betting is becoming a serious issue among Gambian youths. “This is a concern for every Gambian. Many young people believe they can get rich overnight through betting, but in reality, it leads to financial loss and laziness,” he explained. He further noted that platforms like Bwinners seemingly make it easy to lose or win large sums in an instant, often encouraging continued gambling despite repeated losses.

Yahya K. Jallow, a professional farmer, described sports betting as a habit that is difficult to break. “Many youths don’t want to focus on themselves or their future. Some even take money from their parents without permission, leading to broken relationships and financial struggles,” he said. He believes that young people should redirect their energy toward productive ventures rather than gambling.

These young professionals are not gamblers themselves but have observed the rising trend among their peers and in society at large. Their warning stems from real-life observations of how sports betting negatively impacts individuals, families, and communities.

On the other hand, Ebrima Bah shared his personal experience with betting, revealing that he was involved for two years and suffered significant losses. “I regret ever getting into it. I lost so much and let my family down. I have since quit and reconciled with my family. I wouldn’t advise anyone to get involved in it,” he stated.

As sports betting continues to grow in popularity, concerns remain about its impact on Gambian youth. Many believe urgent action is needed to address the issue and promote alternative opportunities for young people to build sustainable futures.

Shown in the picture from left to right: Yahya K. Jallow, Adama Sanneh, and Ebrima Mbaye.