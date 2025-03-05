Have Parliament and the Executive Violated the Law on Budget Oversight?

- Advertisement -

By Yusef Taylor, @FlexDan_YT

For over a year, The Gambia’s Parliament has failed to fulfill one of its most critical responsibilities—overseeing government spending of taxpayer money. Despite approving the national budget, lawmakers have neither received nor demanded timely updates from the Finance Minister, leaving billions unaccounted for. Who is keeping track of public funds? And what does this mean for transparency and accountability?

What Does the Law Say?

According to the National Assembly’s Standing Order 94(1), which focuses on budget implementation and monitoring: “The Vice President or a Minister responsible for Finance shall, at least once during each session of the Assembly, make an oral ministerial statement to the Assembly on the implementation and monitoring of the annual budget.”

What Is Budget Implementation Oversight?

Some readers may wonder: What is budget implementation and oversight? The budget process begins with a call circular, followed by the formulation stage, and then the implementation and oversight stage.

After Parliament approves the budget, the government is responsible for its implementation, while Parliament conducts oversight on a quarterly basis as mandated by the Standing Orders. The only way Parliament can effectively perform this oversight is through the Finance Minister tabling a Budget Implementation Report, also known as a Budget Performance Report.

Over the past year, there has been a significant lapse in Parliamentary oversight of The Gambia’s budget implementation. This failure starts with the Finance Minister not tabling the Budget Implementation Report and Parliament not enforcing compliance with the Standing Orders.

What Used to Happen?

Previously, the Ministry of Finance published the Budget Implementation Report/Budget Performance Report at the start of each month for the preceding month. For example, in February, the full Budget Implementation Report for January to December 2024 would have been uploaded online.

Additionally, the Finance Minister used to present the quarterly Budget Implementation Report to Parliament, allowing lawmakers to scrutinize how the budget was being executed. Unfortunately, both of these crucial practices have been abandoned. This lack of oversight means that billions of dalasis are being spent without Parliamentary review, opening the door to waste, fraud, and abuse.

Lack of Oversight in 2024 and 3rd March 2025

Since 2024, the Finance Minister has failed to table the Budget Implementation Report in both the 2nd and 3rd Ordinary Sessions. A report was only provided during the 4th Ordinary Session, which is typically dedicated to budget discussions.

Had this report not been presented, Parliament would have had strong grounds to reject the proposed 2025 Budget. Just this past week, the Finance Minister was scheduled to present the Budget Implementation Report in Parliament on 3rd March 2025 but failed to do so without offering any public explanation.

Untimely Tabling of the 2025 Budget

Another major violation by the Finance Minister last year was the failure to table the budget on time, as required by the Constitution. This delay has exposed both the Finance Ministry and Parliament to potential legal action. It also highlights a disturbing pattern in which the Finance Minister repeatedly fails to submit legally mandated documents on time, while Parliament neglects its duty to hold the Executive accountable for these serious lapses.

Parliament Must Demand a Report Every Ordinary Session.

The failure of The Gambia’s Parliament to conduct proper budget oversight is not just a legal and administrative issue—it is a direct threat to transparency, accountability, and the responsible use of public funds.

Good governance starts with an informed and engaged public. If lawmakers fail to demand timely updates on government spending, waste, fraud, and abuse will continue unchecked. Citizens, civil society organizations, and the media must take action to hold both Parliament and the Finance Ministry accountable.

By raising awareness, pressuring lawmakers, and demanding regular budget reports, we can ensure that taxpayer money is spent responsibly. The fight for accountability is a collective effort, and it starts with you. The time for silence is over—it’s time to demand transparency and responsible governance.