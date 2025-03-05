Gambian Diaspora: Recognized, Yet Voiceless

- Advertisement -

By: Michaella Faith Wright

Although the Gambian diaspora is often referred to as the “8th region” of The Gambia, it lacks formal representation in the country’s decision-making processes. Aisha Tambajang, a Policy and Planning Specialist, has raised concerns about the exclusion of Gambians abroad from important national decisions, despite their contributions to the economy and society.

The diaspora plays a significant role in the nation’s development, contributing remittances, investing in businesses, and supporting national progress. However, they do not have a seat at the table when it comes to governance and policy-making.

“How can a region exist without representation?” questioned Tambajang. “We acknowledge the diaspora’s contributions, but when it’s time to decide who leads and shapes policies, we are excluded.”

Tambajang emphasized that the issue extends beyond voting rights, highlighting the need for Gambians abroad to have a voice in national affairs. She noted that countries such as Senegal, Kenya, and South Africa have incorporated their diaspora into governance, demonstrating that such inclusion is achievable. “We are not reinventing the wheel,” she added. “We are simply asking for what is fair.”

With increasing calls for diaspora representation, many hope The Gambia will take steps to give its 8th region the representation it seeks.