Thursday, April 18, 2024

BCC Mayor Receives Ghanaian NSS ED Osei Assibey, Discusses Partnership Areas

12
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe of the Banjul City Council (BCC) welcomed Osei Assibey Antwi, the Executive Director of the Ghana National Service Scheme (NSS), to explore partnership areas for a Youth Volunteerism Project.

- Advertisement -

Osei Assibey Antwi praised Mayor Lowe for her dedication and support in developing women and young people in the country.

Their bond was established in 2018 after Antwi was inspired by Mayor Lowe’s compelling speech at a conference in Abuja.

He described her as a champion of youth empowerment and called on Gambians to support her visionary leadership.

Antwi is currently in the country at the invitation of Mayor Lowe, who is spearheading the country’s first Youth Volunteerism Scheme.

- Advertisement -

The scheme aims to provide skills training for over 500 Gambian young people in Banjul.

The discussion between the Ghanaian NSS boss and Mayor Lowe focused on areas of cooperation such as agriculture and skills development.

Under the initiative, selected youths will have the opportunity to learn various skills, including tailoring, hairdressing, and agriculture, both within the country and abroad.

Antwi stressed the importance of offering skills training to the youth and supporting Gambian women in their entrepreneurial endeavors, noting that it benefits not only their personal growth but also the collective progress of communities and the nation.

- Advertisement -

Mayor Lowe highlighted the importance of skills development among young people and expressed her appreciation to Antwi for accepting her invitation.

She believed that their cooperation would significantly contribute to youth development in the city of Banjul.

Previous article
Land Conflict: Misera Residents Accuse Senegalese of Encroaching on Their Land, Governor Bah Denies Allegations

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions