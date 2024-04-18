BCC Mayor Receives Ghanaian NSS ED Osei Assibey, Discusses Partnership Areas

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe of the Banjul City Council (BCC) welcomed Osei Assibey Antwi, the Executive Director of the Ghana National Service Scheme (NSS), to explore partnership areas for a Youth Volunteerism Project.

Osei Assibey Antwi praised Mayor Lowe for her dedication and support in developing women and young people in the country.

Their bond was established in 2018 after Antwi was inspired by Mayor Lowe’s compelling speech at a conference in Abuja.

He described her as a champion of youth empowerment and called on Gambians to support her visionary leadership.

Antwi is currently in the country at the invitation of Mayor Lowe, who is spearheading the country’s first Youth Volunteerism Scheme.

The scheme aims to provide skills training for over 500 Gambian young people in Banjul.

The discussion between the Ghanaian NSS boss and Mayor Lowe focused on areas of cooperation such as agriculture and skills development.

Under the initiative, selected youths will have the opportunity to learn various skills, including tailoring, hairdressing, and agriculture, both within the country and abroad.

Antwi stressed the importance of offering skills training to the youth and supporting Gambian women in their entrepreneurial endeavors, noting that it benefits not only their personal growth but also the collective progress of communities and the nation.

Mayor Lowe highlighted the importance of skills development among young people and expressed her appreciation to Antwi for accepting her invitation.

She believed that their cooperation would significantly contribute to youth development in the city of Banjul.