Barthélemy Dias Challenges Dismissal, Insists He Remains Mayor of Dakar

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Despite his official removal from office last week, Barthélemy Dias declared on December 16 that he considers himself the Mayor of Dakar until 2027, pending the outcome of an appeal. Dias made the statement after authorities prevented him from visiting construction sites and restricted access to Dakar City Hall for municipal staff and officials.

Dias condemned these actions as a deliberate attempt to paralyze the city’s administration and set the stage for the installation of a special delegation, which he argues would undermine the will of Dakar’s voters. Reiterating his legitimacy as mayor, Dias vowed to fight any efforts that threaten the city’s institutions.

Dias’ removal, stemming from a 2011 manslaughter conviction upheld by Senegal’s Supreme Court in 2023, has sparked debate over whether it was legally justified or politically motivated. Dias has just under 10 days to file an appeal, which will be a crucial step in determining the next phase of his legal challenge to the dismissal.