ECOWAS Summit: President Barrow Stresses More Practical Approaches to Sub-Regional Challenges

President Barrow on Sunday joined his counterpart Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS member countries in Abuja at the 66th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Summit.

During the session, the Organisation approved the establishment of a Special Tribunal for The Gambia along with a statute for the tribunal. The decisions will redress the massive human rights violations committed during the former Jammeh regime, from 1994 to 2017.

President Barrow thanked the ECOWAS regional body for approving the long-awaited decision, as his administration commits to addressing human rights violations by ensuring justice prevails for the victims of the past government.

He highlighted issues like poverty, women empowerment, irregular migration, and youth unemployment that impede development and integration. He stressed the need for more practical and coordinated approaches to tackle these challenges.

In his welcoming statement, the Chairman of ECOWAS and President of the Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Bola Tinubu, outlined ECOWAS’s significant strides in supporting democratic governance, strengthening regional integration, and facilitating the free movement of goods and services. He reiterated his commitment to remain steadfast in achieving the objectives of the organisation. However, President Tinubu noted the sub-region is facing challenges despite numerous successes.

The President of ECOWAS, Dr Omar Touray, highlighted the organisation’s success stories, particularly the political maturity of its member states. He referenced the general and parliamentary elections in Ghana and Senegal as examples of how smooth elections can reinforce democratic principles.

On the economy, he highlighted that progress has been achieved in regional economic integration, as member states have shown resilience amid regional and global challenges.

The Chairperson of the African Union, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, urged ECOWAS countries to enhance cooperation within the region and the continental organisation. He emphasised the need to develop innovative strategies to address the financial challenges faced by member states. Additionally, he called on member countries to prioritise peace and security to eliminate emerging threats on the African continent.

At the end of the Summit, the President of the ECOWAS Commission delivered a communiqué acknowledging the notification of withdrawal from Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger. These three countries will officially cease to be members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on January 29, 2025.

State House of The Gambia