Stone Mining and Hard Work: Samba Secka’s Call for Gambian Youth to Embrace Hard Work

By: Michaella Faith Wright

Samba Secka, a resilient stone miner from The Gambia, has been in the industry for over seven years, overcoming significant challenges to make a living and remain independent. His story of hard work and determination serves as an inspiration to Gambian youth.

Born and raised in The Gambia, Samba Secka ventured into stone mining as a means of survival. He explained, “I chose this work because there was nothing else to do, and I didn’t want to depend on my family or children for support. That’s why I’m doing it.”

Secka shared the difficulties of selling stones, explaining that it can take up to ten days to secure a sale. “Sometimes we use hand gloves to protect ourselves, which we have to buy from Senegal. Selling stones is very difficult,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Secka remains committed to his work. “It’s not easy, but it’s better than waiting for someone to give you money. I believe in hard work and commitment,” he emphasized.

In addition to sharing his experiences, Secka offered advice to young Gambians, urging them to focus on building their lives instead of relying on political promises. “Election is coming, and my advice to the youth is not to allow anyone to mislead you. Most politicians don’t have their children here. Believe in your work and stop focusing on them,” he cautioned.

Secka’s determination and message serve as a reminder of the value of self-reliance and perseverance in the face of challenges.