The Groundnut Dilemma: Climate Change and the Future of Gambia’s Cash Crop

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

In the vibrant landscape of The Gambia, groundnut farming has been a cornerstone of the nation’s economy for generations. This agricultural practice has not only sustained the livelihoods of countless farmers but has also played a crucial role as a key cash crop for export, weaving itself into the fabric of local communities.

- Advertisement -

Yet, the impacts of climate change loom large, casting a shadow over this essential sector. Farmers now confront an array of unprecedented challenges, from erratic rainfall patterns and rising temperatures to increased pest infestations. These factors threaten to disrupt the delicate balance that has supported groundnut farming for so long, putting both the economy and the way of life for many at risk.

Erratic Rainfall Patterns

The most striking consequence of climate change on agriculture in The Gambia is the emergence of erratic weather patterns that have profoundly affected the farming landscape. Groundnut farmers, in particular, have found their traditional farming methods upended by this unpredictability.

During some seasons, the heavens unleash torrential downpours, transforming thriving fields into waterlogged swamps, while in stark contrast, other seasons are marked by debilitating droughts that leave the soil parched and barren. Groundnuts, which rely on a delicate equilibrium of moisture for healthy growth, stand as particularly vulnerable victims of these climatic extremes.

- Advertisement -

Farmers who once depended on the reliable rhythm of rainfall to meticulously plan their planting cycles now grapple with the uncertainty that looms over their cultivation practices. Fields that were once seen as dependable sources of nourishment have become contentious and unpredictable, and crops that were once cultivated with confidence now often meet with failure, casting a shadow of doubt over the future of their yields.

Farmers’ Frustration

The frustration of farmers is evident. Once abundant harvests that provided steady income have dwindled, leaving many with little to show for their efforts.

Hamadi Jallow, a seasoned farmer from Sinchu Baya in the Central River Region, expressed his concerns about the poor harvest this year, attributing it to the erratic weather.

- Advertisement -

The struggles of farmers have become increasingly palpable, revealing a landscape of worry and despair. Once, their fields overflowed with bountiful harvests that provided a dependable source of income, but now, those days seem like a distant memory. Many are left with just the remnants of their labour, feeling disheartened and exhausted.

Hamadi Jallow, a seasoned farmer from the vibrant village of Sinchu Baya in the picturesque Central River Region, voiced his deep-seated concerns about this year’s meagre yield. He attributes this decline to the erratic and unpredictable weather patterns that have disrupted the natural rhythms of farming. It’s a heartfelt reminder of how the very elements that sustain life can also bring profound challenges.

“This year, the groundnut harvest is very poor. We are worried because it’s our main source of income,” Jallow said.

He described how the initial rains were followed by a 21-day drought, which severely impacted crop growth.

“When it rained [for the first time] twice, we sow our seeds, but then there was a drought. This affected the growth of the groundnuts because they could not withstand the long drought,” he told The Fatu Network.

Ebrima Jobe, a farmer from Njayen Sanjal, stated that this year’s harvest was the worst they had experienced in five decades.

“We don’t have anything. The quality of the seeds is poor. We applied enough fertilizer to the crops, but nothing better comes out of it,” he lamented.

The ripple effects go beyond farmers to local markets, where groundnut prices are rising due to the limited supply.

Hassan Sarr, a groundnut vendor in Wassau, observed the increasing prices.

“It’s very challenging for us as groundnut vendors to get quality seeds like previous years. Now a bag of groundnuts costs D1,500, and after removing the shells, we need three bags to make up one bag of groundnuts. The price for that will rise to D6,000 before the next rainy season, which is not sustainable,” Sarr said.

Government Response

In response to the mounting challenges, the Gambian government has taken steps to address the issue.

The Ministry of Agriculture has launched several initiatives to mitigate the effects of climate change on farming. These initiatives include distributing drought-resistant seed varieties, providing grants to farmers to promote mechanized farming, and offering training sessions on sustainable agricultural practices.

Dr. Demba Sabally, the Minister of Agriculture, emphasized the importance of mechanization in adapting to unpredictable rainfall patterns.

“We cannot continue to rely on rain for our farming. We are now mechanizing farming,” he said.

President Adama Barrow has echoed this commitment, reaffirming the government’s dedication to supporting farmers.

Despite the poor harvest, Barrow announced during his 2024 Meet the People’s tour that the government would maintain the same groundnut prices as the previous year.

“We want to support farmers by maintaining the same price [for groundnut]. Every ton the government purchases from farmers at D38,000 will be sold at D20,000,” he said.

The president also mentioned that plans are underway to develop experts to assess the situation and explore ways to subsidize farmers further, as they represent the largest portion of the population.

Economic Impact

The economic ramifications of diminishing groundnut yields are significant and far-reaching. Once hailed as a dependable cash crop that bolstered the livelihoods of many, groundnuts are now increasingly viewed as an erratic source of income. Current projections paint a concerning picture: export revenues generated by groundnuts are anticipated to continue their downward trajectory.

This decline poses a threat not only to the farmers whose livelihoods hinge on these crops but also to the wider economy that relies heavily on the groundnut trade.

In The Gambia, the difficulties confronting groundnut farmers illustrate a pressing need for sustainable strategies to mitigate the detrimental effects of climate change. As farmers grapple with the challenges of erratic weather patterns, pest infestations, and soil degradation, there is a growing realization that collaborative efforts are essential. Government officials, agricultural experts, and environmental activists are coming together to explore innovative solutions aimed at revitalizing groundnut production.

However, as discussions and initiatives unfold, the future of groundnut farming in The Gambia hangs in the balance, marked by uncertainty and the urgent need for action.

A Call for Resilience

“The struggle of groundnut farmers is more than an agricultural issue — it is a matter of resilience, community, and the fight for a sustainable future in an increasingly uncertain climate,” said Mustapha Njie, a climate activist.

Njie added that “Gambian farmers are not merely battling poor harvests, [but] they are fighting for their livelihoods and the future of their families.”

Their challenges highlight the need for continued innovation, support, and a collective effort to combat the effects of climate change and ensure the long-term sustainability of agriculture in The Gambia.