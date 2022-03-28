Barrow Critic Describes The Presidents ‘Meet the People Tour’ as a Misplaced Priority

0
- Advertisement -

Sainey Jabbie, a former President Barrow defender now a seeming critic has expressed his thoughts about the presidents meet the people tour, describing it as a misplaced priority.

Jabbie reminded the president that he is president of everyone in the Gambia including the opposition and the independent candidates.

- Advertisement -

“Your ‘meet the people tour’ is a misplaced priority, I understand that you want to control the house of parliament so that you can have more powers without being challenged. If that happens, you will be like, Jammeh and other dictators around the world,” Jabbie wrote on his Facebook page.

He further noted that the president’s tour is purely political and not based on national development.

“You are using national resources, national security, public servants, executive members, wasting national resources, wasting money, fuel, putting the interest of NPP ahead of national development,” he said.

He called on the president to listen to critics if he wants to govern the Gambia perfectly and not try to get a rubber-stamp parliament.

Previous articlePresident Barrow Taunts Hon Sidia Jatta: Asks Him To Retire Or Face Defeat In the April Polls

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions