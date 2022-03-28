Barrow Critic Describes The Presidents ‘Meet the People Tour’ as a Misplaced Priority

- Advertisement -

Sainey Jabbie, a former President Barrow defender now a seeming critic has expressed his thoughts about the presidents meet the people tour, describing it as a misplaced priority.

Jabbie reminded the president that he is president of everyone in the Gambia including the opposition and the independent candidates.

“Your ‘meet the people tour’ is a misplaced priority, I understand that you want to control the house of parliament so that you can have more powers without being challenged. If that happens, you will be like, Jammeh and other dictators around the world,” Jabbie wrote on his Facebook page.

He further noted that the president’s tour is purely political and not based on national development.

“You are using national resources, national security, public servants, executive members, wasting national resources, wasting money, fuel, putting the interest of NPP ahead of national development,” he said.

He called on the president to listen to critics if he wants to govern the Gambia perfectly and not try to get a rubber-stamp parliament.