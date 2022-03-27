President Barrow Taunts Hon Sidia Jatta: Asks Him To Retire Or Face Defeat In the April Polls

By: Dawda Baldeh

President Adama Barrow has taken a dig at veteran politician Honourable Sidia Jatta, National Assembly Member for Wuli West Constituency.

The People’s Democratic Organisation for Independent and Socialism (PDOIS) candidate is seeking re-election.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Wuli West, President Barrow asked Hon Jatta to retire or face an unwilling retirement after he is defeated in the polls on 9th April 2022. Hon. Jatta he said is old and is about time for him to start receiving his pension.

“Nfamara Sabally will overcome Sidia Jatta this year,” Barrow said. During the campaign. He acknowledged Hon. Sidia Jatta is an elder but urged him to take the back seat.

“We know he is knowledgeable, but we want him to give a chance to the young ones. Therefore, let him (Sidia Jatta) retire before April 9th,2022,” Barrow reiterated.

He further noted that all Sidia’s age mates have retired from active politics and since the Honorable is 80-years-old he should now retire.

President Barrow noted that Hon. Sidia Jatta said age does not matter in parliament and all the development projects in the constituency are from charity.

“Charity that constructs bridges and roads and uplifts the living conditions of the people is a good one,” President Barrow said.

President Barrow further stated that Hon. Sidia Jatta has served as a National Assembly Member for two decades, but he didn’t help the people of Wuli to get such charity.

“Is it that he (Sidia) didn’t know the people of Wuli need such charity? I will continue searching for such charity to develop the country,” he said.

Adding that the opposition keeps talking while he will continue working.

Sidia Sana Jatta founded the PDOIS in 1986 and contested elections under the party symbol in 1987 and 1992, he lost both elections. He finally won the Wulli West Constituency Seat in the 1997 National Assembly Elections and has served as a Member of Parliament ever since.

