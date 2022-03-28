What You Might Not Know About Gambia Police Boss Abdoulie Sanyang

- Advertisement -

Inspector General of Gambia Police Force, Abdoulie Sanyang, is a native of Jeffin Village, Lower River Region.

He is a Barrister of Law. He graduated from University of The Gambia (UTG) with a Bachelor of Law degree (LLB).

IGP Sanyang is bilingual, speaking both English and French. He is from a humble background and through hard work and determination, he rose through the ranks of the police force.

Prior to his appointment as IGP, he served in various capacities in the Gambia Police Force, notably, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Commissioner Administration, Officer in Charge of Peace Support Department, Personal Assistant to the Inspector General of Police, Public Relations and Press Officer, Scribe to Crime Management Coordinator and Station Officer among a host of other portfolios.

Mr. Sanyang has also served internationally Peacekeeper with the United Nations in Sierra Leone in the year 2007-2008 as Team Leader UN Regional Advisory Team, Ivory Coast in 2004-2005 as Protocol Officer to the Force Commander and Sierra Leone 2000- 2001 as DDR and MIO.

IGP Sanyang was called to the Bar in 2018. He holds a Bachelor in Law and Advance Diploma in Education in both English and French, Diploma in Linguistic Studies and Diploma in Law.

Mr Abdoulie Sanyang has passion for enhancing his capacity in security which could be seen in courses he further pursue internationally such as, Security Measures for United Nations Peacekeepers- Abidjan, Ivory Coast, United Nations Military Observers- Abidjan, Ivory Coast, United Nations Civilian Police: Restoring Orders following Hostilities- Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Civilian Police in Peace Operations- Accra, Ghana, Design, Development and Facilitation- Freetown, Sierra Leone, Joint Campaign Planning (French) Course and Seminar on Public Order Management during Public Events Manifestation among others.

Apart from his professional career he served as Task Force Secretary- Gambia Police Force Promotion Board, Training Officer-UN/AU Pre-Deployment Training, Liaison Officer for Peacekeeping Operations, President Interior Football Club, Member of the Gambia Police Management Board, Secretary General – Gambia College Students Union, Brikama, Gambia and Vice-Chairman Public Relations Association, Gambia (PRAG)

