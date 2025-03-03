Ba Tambedou’s Nomination for a Seat at the International Court of Justice by Saihou Camara

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

For those who may not be familiar, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), also known as the World Court, is the United Nations’ principal judicial organ responsible for settling legal disputes between countries.

The ICJ is composed of 15 judges, elected for nine-year terms by the UN General Assembly and the Security Council. Currently, there are 14 sitting judges, leaving one vacancy. Among them, only two are from Africa, representing Uganda and South Africa. Additionally, there is no Muslim representation on the bench, highlighting a gap in religious diversity.

Given Ba Tambedou’s extensive educational, professional, cultural, and religious background, his addition to the ICJ would be invaluable. His nomination has my full endorsement and support, not only as a representative of The Gambia but also for the broader West African subregion. As a lifelong human rights defender and a dedicated advocate for democracy and justice, Ba Tambedou is exceptionally qualified for this role.