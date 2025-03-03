Ronaldo Skips Iran Trip Amid 99 Lashes Speculation Over 2023 Gesture

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Cristiano Ronaldo did not travel with Al Nassr to Iran for their Asian Champions League match against Esteghlal FC, reportedly due to concerns over speculation that he could face 99 lashes for “adultery.”

This speculation stemmed from a 2023 incident in which he hugged and kissed the forehead of Iranian artist Fatemeh Hammami Nasrabadi – a gesture that, under Iranian law, could be considered adultery since the kiss was not directed toward his spouse, according to some media outlets.

However, Iran’s embassy in Spain has denied these claims, stating that no court ruling was issued against Ronaldo or any international athlete. Yet, despite the denial, Al Nassr proceeded with the match without their star player.

Upon research, hardly any evidence was found to suggest that a non-sexual gesture, such as hugging or kissing on the forehead, would be classified as adultery under Iranian law.