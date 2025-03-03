Monday, March 3, 2025

Ahmet Khalifa Niass: No One, Including Macky Sall, Should Be Exempt from Accountability

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Ahmet Khalifa Niass, the influential religious and political figure and nephew of the famous Senegalese Islamic scholar Ibrahim Niass, expressed unwavering support for accountability in politics during his appearance on Salon d’Honneur on Walfadjri.

Niass emphasized that no one, including former President Macky Sall, should be exempt from facing justice. When asked about the potential repatriation of Sall to answer for his actions, Niass stated, “Absolutely, I say no one!” reiterating his commitment to transparency and responsibility in leadership.

