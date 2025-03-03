Senegal vs. France: A Diplomatic Battle for Control Over Troop Withdrawal

- Advertisement -

By: Drissa Traore

The process of withdrawing French troops from Senegal, announced by President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, is turning into a diplomatic chess game between Dakar and Paris. While the Senegalese leader has made clear his intention to close all French military bases in the country, France is trying to regain control of the narrative by claiming that the initiative to withdraw comes from its side.

On 28 November 2024, President Faye announced the decision to close all French military bases in Senegal—a landmark moment in diplomatic relations between the two countries. This move underscores Senegal’s determination to assert its sovereignty and independence. However, the decision was met with a strong reaction from French President Emmanuel Macron, who, in a statement on 6 January 2025, attempted to justify the withdrawal by claiming that the initiative originated from France.

Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, responding to Macron’s statement, firmly denied any negotiations with Paris. “In the case of Senegal, this statement is totally erroneous,” Sonko said, making it clear that the decision to withdraw French troops was taken solely by Senegal as a sovereign state. His statement not only reaffirms Senegal’s confidence in its independence but also reflects growing dissatisfaction with France’s policies in the region.

So far, the withdrawal of troops has been proceeding in an orderly manner. A communiqué issued on 12 February 2025 by the French and Senegalese foreign ministers confirmed that a joint committee had been established to organize the final withdrawal of French troops before the end of 2025.

However, France now appears to be taking the initiative again. According to diplomatic sources, Paris plans to accelerate the withdrawal and complete the closure of military bases by June 2025 at the latest. “The acceleration is due to several factors,” a diplomatic source stated, adding that France seeks to reassert its leadership on the matter. The move is also linked to global geopolitical developments, including France’s support for Ukraine. In light of shifts in Washington’s position, France intends to strengthen its role in Kyiv and may even redeploy soldiers from Senegal to train Ukrainian servicemen.

The diplomatic tug-of-war between Senegal and France remains unresolved, with both sides vying for control over the withdrawal process. In Dakar, there are growing demands for the swift departure of foreign troops, further intensifying tensions. For now, Senegalese citizens can only watch as the situation unfolds, waiting to see who will ultimately prevail in this diplomatic battle.